ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian told the Sweetwater County Commission on Tuesday morning that the Current Fire south of Rock Springs is under control, and that mop-up and hot spot operations are underway.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Current Creek area. Officials determined that the fire was started by lightning. Bournazian said the blaze was on an isolated, hard to reach ridge in a stand of junipers. He explained that junipers hold heat from lightning, and a fire can start days after strikes hit. He said firefighters were aware of lightning strikes in the area on Thursday.
Initial responders Sunday included Rock Springs BLM, Ashley National Forest, Sweetwater County Fire Department and numerous federally-contracted air resources. Bournazian told commissioners that 100 personnel are working the fire area, and that it burned between 350-400 acres, some of which was on private property.
ONGOING FIRE DANGER
Fire danger continues to be high. The BLM has shared safety steps to help prevent wildfires, including:
— When recreating, keep campfires small and in the fire ring. When you depart make sure the fire is Completely out.
— When driving, stay on the pavement or dirt roads. Driving or parking off-road through dry vegetation can ignite a wildfire. Off-highway vehicles must have a spark arrestor.
— When towing trailers, make sure they are roadworthy. Blown tires or dragging chains can throw sparks and easily ignite a roadside fire.
— When operating equipment, never operate equipment that produces sparks near dry vegetation. Always have a cleared area around workspaces. The dimension of the area should be increased if dry, windy conditions exist. Always have safety equipment available, including fire extinguisher, shovels, etc.
— When burning debris, ensure burn barrels have a metal screen spark arrester. Contact local fire departments for information on burning restrictions in the area.
