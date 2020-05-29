ROCK SPRINGS — Additional road closures are coming to the South Side Belt Route in Rock Springs beginning Monday, June 1.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation, with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company will be closing sections of Wyoming Highway 376, the Rock Springs South Side Belt Route.
Work began on the road after Memorial Day and has been divided into two phases. Due to scheduling changes, some of the work will take place simultaneously on both phases starting Monday.
As part of phase one, the belt route is already closed from the Blair Ave. intersection to Walnut Street. As part of phase two, the belt route will be closed from the James Drive intersection to Prairie Avenue. Phase one work will continue for the next two weeks and the phase two closure will begin Monday, June 1. Both closures are estimated to last approximately two to three weeks. Portable message signs will notify local traffic in advance of the phase two closure.
WYDOT encourages local drivers to plan accordingly and search alternative routes to their destinations in these areas.
All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.
