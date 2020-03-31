CHEYENNE — Beginning at 8 a.m. on April 1, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept applications for limited quota fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts.
Applications must be submitted online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/apply-or-buy.
“This is a new opening date for applications for the Springer and Glendo hunts as well as for sandhill crane,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager.
The deadline to submit applications is June 1. That is also the deadline for resident elk and resident and nonresident deer and antelope. Detailed information on seasons, maps and regulations are available on the Game and Fish website.
To apply for limited quota drawings or preference points, visit the Game and Fish Apply or Buy page. For questions call (307) 777-4600 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
