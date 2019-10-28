SWEETWATER COUNTY—An arctic front will bring another round of snow, along with bitter cold temperatures, to areas of western and central Wyoming on Monday and Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southwest Wyoming including Sweetwater County from midnight Monday through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Snow is expected with accumulations up to 3 inches, including 3 to 4 inches over eastern and southwestern portions of Sweetwater County and near Kemmerer. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
The front will bring very cold temperatures across Wyoming on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach 20 degrees, while lows Tuesday night will fall below zero for all areas. Wind chill values in Sweetwater County could be as low as -15 on Monday night and -20 Tuesday night.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
