SWEETWATER COUNTY — More spring snow and a north wind will hit western and central Wyoming over the next few days. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Riverton advises that another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana and Wyoming from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to 12 inches. Portions of Sweetwater County may only see 2 to 4 inches.
This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph are expected Wednesday evening.
Travel could be very difficult, especially over South Pass, around Muddy Gap, and across Interstate 80. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution if you are traveling.
