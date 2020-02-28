SWEETWATER COUNTY—A winter storm watch has been posted, predicting snow and wind for portions of Central and Southern Wyoming this weekend.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible in combination with a gusty northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph.
Snow will become widespread late Saturday night and continue through the day Sunday. The snow is likely to persist across southern Wyoming through at least Sunday evening.
This storm is expected to affect East Sweetwater County, and the heaviest snow will most likely fall from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
The combination of snow and wind is likely to produce reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions for motorists along Interstate 80.
