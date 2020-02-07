ROCK SPRINGS -- Wyoming Department of Transportation officials urge motorists to use extra caution and be on the lookout for snowplows when traveling during winter storms.
WYDOT has experienced a higher-than-normal number of snowplow collisions for the 2019-2020 winter season and asks motorists to be extra vigilant when traveling. So far, 21 vehicles collided with WYDOT snowplows since October 2019.
"Our mission is to ensure the safety of the entire traveling public, including the men and women of WYDOT who are out maintaining the roads during wintry weather," WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said in a press release. "We want everyone to get to their destinations safely and we urge everyone to slow down for conditions and be aware of their surroundings."
The data WYDOT uses for snowplow crashes is during the winter season, which typically runs from October through April.
For the other winter seasons, there were eight crashes for 2018-2019, eight for 2017-2018, three for 2016-2017, seven for 2015-2016 and 13 for 2014-2015.
During a recent crash on Jan. 30 on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs, a tractor-trailer collided with the rear end a WYDOT snowplow, flipping the snowplow on its side.
WYDOT's snowplow driver, who was wearing his seat belt, and the truck driver sustained no injuries.
Snowplows travel at 25 to 45 mph, depending on conditions. Motorists should stay a safe distance behind the plows until it's safe to pass.
"If a motorist sees a cloud of snow ahead of them, they should use caution and not drive into it because there could be a snowplow ahead of them," said WYDOT Chief Engineer Shelby Carlson. "If a motorist sees something like that, they should stay back and wait. If they can then see the truck, they can use caution and pass when safe to do so, if they absolutely need to."
Motorists also should never pass a snowplow on the right side of a two-lane road because a snowplow could be using its wing plow. A motorist could see the wing plow last minute and end up running into it.
To stay safe, motorists should stay far behind snowplows so they can drive on roads that WYDOT crews have maintained and also so the plow operator can see them in their rear-facing mirrors.
"'If you can't see to safely pass, don't," Carlson said. "The snowplow will pull over to let you pass when they are able to. They will move over when it is safe for them and you."
Motorists can also travel safer this winter season by checking WYDOT's 511 travel information at wyoroad.info, having an emergency kit, checking their tires, allotting for extra time to reach their destinations and letting someone know where they're heading.
Motorists can also visit wyoroad.info/511/WY511Mobile.html and install the 511 app for smartphones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.