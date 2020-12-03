ROCK SPRINGS — Due to the restoration of the First Security Bank building on South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs, the "Disarming" mural by local artist Rose Klein will be destroyed.
"Please help us save it," Downtown Rock Springs said in a Facebook post.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is hoping to preserve an image of the mural on a banner. High-quality photos of the mural have been taken, and the plan is to have one of the photos printed on a banner-like material to be hung on the side of the Mountain Bay Scuba building at 128 Elk St.
"It will be a great location and very visible," the Facebook post said.
Main Stree/URA is asking for the community's help to make this goal a reality by raising $3,000 for the project.
"RSNB Bank has graciously offered to match the first $1,000 raised," post explained.
Anyone who would like to can donate through PayPal at https://bit.ly/3ok2J6R or can send contributions to the Main Street/URA Office at 603 S Main St., Rock Springs, WY 82901.
The mural was painted in the summer of 2018 and depicts the history and struggle of Chinese immigrants in our community.
