SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The monthly Sweetwater County Historical Museum Board Meeting has been rescheduled to next Thursday, September 17, at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting, which is hosted online via GoToMeeting, is open to the public.
For more information, contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or see it online at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.
