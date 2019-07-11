RIVERTON—The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued an alert discouraging outdoor burning on Thursday afternoon due to the possibility of elevated fire behavior.
A combination of humidity falling under 20 percent and a gusty southwest wind 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts to 25 mph will bring the possibility of elevated fire behavior. Fires may spread easily in much of central and southern Wyoming due to the conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.