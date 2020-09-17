ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County's drive-thru swabbing station is available for those requiring a COVID-19 test in order to travel.
The hospital’s drive-thru swabbing station has some options to consider:
—Abbott ID Now PCR: Results are available within eight hours, but it may not be accepted by all states and/or airlines. Cost is $85.
— ARUP Molecular Test: Results are available in two to five days. Cost is $85.
One or both tests are available per individual request, said MHSC Pathologist Dr. Cielette Karn. The drive-thru swabbing station is at the hospital’s main entrance at 1200 College Drive. For information on swabbing, call 307-448-7560.
The swabbing station currently is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. Moving into fall, those hours may be shortened.
When traveling, people should be aware that state, local, and territorial governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements upon arrival, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.