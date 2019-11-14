ROCK SPRINGS—A Nevada man died after his vehicle was involved in a rollover crash Friday, Nov. 8 near Rock Springs.
John H. Perez, 59, of Nevada died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The accident happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. at milepost 101 on Interstate 80 near the Dewar Drive exit into Rock Springs. Perez was traveling eastbound on I-80 when the 2004 Mini Cooper he was driving exited the right side of the road and passed several vehicles. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and crossed the eastbound lanes before entering the median and overturning, a press release said.
Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 135th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2019 compared to 105 in 2018, 116 in 2017, and 102 in 2016 to date.
