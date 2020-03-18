LYMAN — A new clinic offering ketamine infusions and pain management services is now open in Lyman. Ketamine infusions treat pain, depression, migraines, anxiety and other ailments.
Clinic Ketamine, P.C. was formed by John (Chris) Kipple, APRN, CRNA, an anesthesia provider and pain specialist, to provide pain management services and intravenous ketamine infusions. In addition to providing traditional chronic pain management services with oral medications, and injections, Kipple has additional training by the Ketamine Academy for administering ketamine in the outpatient setting.
Kipple states that “although there is no panacea for pain or depression, in this day and age of opiate abuse, addiction, and overuse it is great to have alternatives that truly provide relief to pain and other ailments. Ketamine has surpassed my expectations for providing relief to patients."
Ketamine is an FDA-approved pharmaceutical that has been used as an anesthetic for over 50 years. In the last decade, research has shown lower-than-anesthetic doses of ketamine can be safely and effectively used in an outpatient clinic for treating depression, painful conditions either acute or chronic pain, especially neuropathic pain (e.g., numbness, tingling, and burning in one or more extremities like hands, arms, legs, and/or feet), and complex regional pain syndrome.
Ketamine cannot be prescribed as an oral outpatient medication but instead is safest when administered by a trained professional, like an anesthesia provider, while patients are directly monitored in a safe environment.
Clinic Ketamine, P.C./Comprehensive Pain Management Services is located at 70 Meadow St; Lyman, WY 82937 and is accepting new patients. Please feel free to call today at (800) 664-1539 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Advertorial paid for by Clinic Ketamine.
