ROCK SPRINGS — Changes at the Rocket-Miner are creating opportunities, and new General Manager Kellie Nicholson is working to help the newspaper staff and community take advantage of them.
“I’ve already fallen in love with Rock Springs,” she said following her recent relocation from Carbon County, where she served as the general manager and advertising director of the Rawlins Times. “The (decorative) cows ‘grazing’ about town, the restaurant choices, the hustle and bustle feel of a big city, but the intimacy of a small town are everything I’ve been looking for since leaving Los Angeles. I can’t wait to meet people in the community and to learn about life in Sweetwater County.”
“APG is very proud to have Kellie take the lead as general manger of the Rocket-Miner newspaper,” Regional General Manager Gary Loftus said. “Kellie earned her position after several years at a sister paper as GM in Rawlins, Wyoming. We are very happy that Kellie decided to take on this opportunity. You can expect a professional leader who is active in the community and committed to producing the best weekly newspaper in southwestern Wyoming. We are happy to see Kellie join the experienced and professional team in Rock Springs.”
She grew up in a small town in Ohio and also lived in Florida, New York City and Los Angeles before coming to the Equality State to be closer to family and “get away from the rat race.” Nicholson added she wanted to get back to small-town living where she could enjoy a better quality of life.
“I’ve been in Wyoming for four years now and have so enjoyed the experience,” she said.
In addition to the newspaper acumen she earned at the Rawlins Times and Laramie Boomerang, Nicholson draws on other experiences including owning her own greeting card business, being a manager in the restaurant business, working as bar and restaurant consultant, and teaching as a community educator.
“My experience as a restaurant consultant has helped me embrace changes in the newspaper industry. Restaurants are constantly having to reinvent themselves, and that’s what’s happening in the news business. You must adapt to the transformation of news delivery that the internet has introduced, or you will become irrelevant,” she said.
While the print schedule and delivery methods have changed, the Rocket-Miner’s high ethical standards and expectations remain in place. This remains even more important when updates are increasingly posted without proper fact checking or vetting. The newspaper is committed to being a good steward of the public’s trust.
“The spirit of the Rocket-Miner staff has given me assurance that we are on the right track. I’m confident when I say the Rocket-Miner will maintain its journalistic integrity, which is what people are paying for,” the general manager said. “You want to reach all customers, but the adage that ‘you get what you pay for’ is true.”
The newspaper has been investing more time and resources into its online product. Many companies need to focus more on that area of their business, and as part of the Adams Publishing Group, the Rocket-Miner can help companies make a similar transition.
“What most people don’t know is that we offer a full range of digital marketing services. These days there are so many vehicles to reach your audience that you can target customers directly. We have an arm of the company that concentrates solely on internet strategy. Now it’s our job to educate the public on these advanced advertising tactics,” Nicholson said.
She welcomes more input and inquiries from the public at 307-362-3736 or knicholson@rocketminer.com.
