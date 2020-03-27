Sweetwater Walk-In is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
ROCK SPRINGS — Several health care options are available at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to meet the community’s more urgent needs.
Sweetwater Walk-In: The walk-in clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day at 3000 College Drive in Rock Springs. The walk-in clinic is for health issues requiring urgent medical attention including, but not limited to, falls, urinary tract infections, congestive heart failure (CHF) exacerbations, diabetic issues, and dehydration.
The Family & Occupational Medicine providers will continue to see their regular patients at that location. DO NOT go to the clinic or any doctor’s appointment if you have a fever of 100 or greater or a cough. Call the MHSC Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523.
The drive-thru specimen collection for COVID-19 remains operational from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at that same location, 3000 College Drive.
Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial: All of the Specialty Clinics – at 1200 College Drive and at 3000 College Drive – remain open during their regular hours. Providers continue to see patients by appointment for all regular follow-ups or new health issues. Be aware, all visitors to the hospital or its clinics will be screened for fever and cough. If you have questions regarding you fever and cough symptoms, call the MHSC Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523.
The hospital also has limited visitation for most of the patients staying in the hospital. For those exceptions, the hospital continues to allow only one visitor per adult patient. Visitors for a pediatrics patient must be a parent or guardian. One adult visitor is allowed per obstetrics patient.
“We thank you in advance for your patience, kindness and understanding,” said Deb Sutton, Sweetwater Memorial spokeswoman. “Everything revolving around this pandemic is changing daily at a rapid pace. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, and are grateful to live in such a resourceful community.”
