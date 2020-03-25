SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center released new information on the county's first confirmed COVID-19 case as the state total rose to 44 cases on Wednesday.
The first confirmed Sweetwater County COVID-19 patient is an adult male in his 40s who lives in Green River. He fell ill and stayed home from work at least two days before testing. He is self-quarantined at home as instructed after testing, and his immediate household is currently in quarantine at home as precaution. The man is currently experiencing mild symptoms that he can treat from home, and, state health officials are conducting a contract trace investigation.
The EOC hosted a public briefing on Sweetwater County Government’s YouTube Channel on Wednesday afternoon. It features Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Incident Commander Kim White. It can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-RLD8dVUZI.
The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center’s goal remains to keep the number of confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County as close to zero as possible. Community updates regarding COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and information as it relates to the emergency operations center are available at the EOC website: http://www.sweetwater311.org and at 311 or (307) 212-5440.
WYOMING CASES
A total of 44 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health as of Wednesday evening, March 25.
Fremont County continues to be the state's hardest hit with a COVID-19 case count of 13, followed by Laramie County with 11.
Sweetwater County reported its first case Tuesday, March 24. Teton County had five cases. Sheridan County and Natrona County each had four cases; three were diagnosed in Carbon County; and the Health Department reported there was still one case each in Campbell, Park and Albany counties.
For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.