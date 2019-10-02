MCKINNON -- Buckboard Marina is now Buckboard Marina at Flaming Gorge LLC under new management. The store closed for remodeling on Oct. 1. The boat shop is still open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday.
Call 307-875-6927 or email jen@buckboardmarina.net with questions.
Check Buckboard Marina at Flaming Gorge on Facebook or buckboard_marina on Instagram for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.