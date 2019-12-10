ROCK SPRINGS – A lot of work went into the proposed calendar to create a four-day school week in Rock Springs that was voted down by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees earlier this year.
Having had time to reflect and wanting to avoid repeating a scenario when there was limited time for debate before the deadline, school board members and district staff discussed changes to the way the hours and calendar are scheduled. During a workshop on Monday, multiple stakeholders stressed the importance of giving teachers and the community more input and more time to make adjustments after the dates are set. While no formal decisions were made, a new process started to take shape.
First, they discussed goals to guide their actions. Superintendent Kelly McGovern suggested turning their problems into goals. She said the priorities should be:
1. Aim to increase student achievement.
2. Work to recruit and retain quality staff.
3. Increase collaboration time for staff.
The school board indicated it is willing to create a new committee tasked with researching schedules – such as what schedule is used by the most successful schools; what schedule is best for special populations like English language learners or special education; what’s the best schedule for activities and athletics; and what does the must recent research indicate is best for schools?
The members of this new committee would then create schedules based on their conclusions and rate them on a rubric by how well they meet the goals. It would then make a suggestion to the school board. Based on the board’s decision, the calendar committee would be tasked with setting the hours and dates.
REORGANIZING THE FLOW
Trustee Max Mickelson said if a major change in policy or scheduling is recommended, he thinks it should first be endorsed by the board. He said it would be better if criticism is directed at the board and not at staff because it isn’t fair for them to bear that weight.
Chairwoman Carol Jelaco said the format of the proposed process meant the board was not relinquishing its duty to any other group. Once the school board makes a decision, the calendar committee will figure out how to execute it.
Since the calendar for the next two school years – 2019-20 and 2020-21 — was passed in April, there’s time before the next set of calendars are due. However, speakers at the workshop said it’s important to start drafting members for the new committee as soon as possible. Another goal is to set the calendar earlier so people have more time to make adjustments.
Jelaco said the more input they have, the more buy-in there will be from the community, including the board.
She added in all fairness to the community, four months was a tight timeline to implement major changes. For example, that wouldn’t have left much time to make child care arrangements if they had adopted the four-day schedule in April in advance of the start of the school year in August.
Of course, Trustee George Reedy noted that, “We are not a babysitting service.”
“Kids are here to get an education,” he added.
Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton told the board that she thought it would be better to divide the responsibilities between multiple groups instead of putting all of the work on the calendar committee. The proposed committee would be free to make recommendations to the school board, which would decide what system it wanted to endorse for the calendar committee to create. Bolton said it’s important that they start seeking members for the new committee as soon as possible.
“That’s why we’re starting tonight,” Jelaco said.
Mikelson suggested getting everyone together for an initial meeting and then splitting up to tackle their individual tasks.
Bolton said they had 14 members on the calendar committee last time, school board members said they would want a similar number of people and variety of backgrounds for the new committee.
Jelaco said she pictured it as being all-inclusive. Bolton said they didn’t turn anyone away from the calendar committee previously.
The board directed Bolton to start sending out invites for people to join the committee.
“It will be time consuming, but in the end it will be time well spent,” Jelaco said.
WHAT ABOUT FOUR DAYS?
Some of Monday’s debate returned to the pros and cons of a four-day school week.
Bolton observed that the district has recruiting issues – which is part of a nationwide trend. Between issues with salaries and burnout, she said they want to do what they can for staff while also doing what’s best for students.
Activities director Tom Jassman said he expects opposition to return if the proposal comes up again.
“It’s a hard change to make with the workforce we have,” he said.
Trustee Reedy said Farson-Eden School already operates with a four-day schedule and is one of the highest scoring schools in the district. He said it gives staff more time for discipline or remedial instruction, helps the school make up days lost to bad weather, and means students miss less activities on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.