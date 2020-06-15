GREEN RIVER — Nine of ten Green River business passed alcohol compliance checks conducted by the Green River Police Department on Thursday, June 11.
The purpose of these checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21, according to a GRPD press release. Of the establishments that were checked, those that passed include: Maverik, Green River Exxon, Green Gander, The Embassy, Don Pedros, The Brewery, Smiths, Hitching Post, and The Red Feather.
A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 18 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.
Mansface Liquor did not pass the compliance check. The employee(s) who sold alcohol to the underage buyer were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 4-3, furnishing alcohol to a subject under 21, with a maximum fine of up to $750 and/or six months in jail.
Chamber of Commerce gift certificates were presented to the employees who passed the compliance check.
The GRPD goal for tobacco and alcohol compliance is to have all establishments and employees refuse to sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to underage buyers. In an effort to achieve that goal the department offer free TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), training, and ID checking guides for employers and employees.
Those who have questions on the compliance checks or want information on how to sign up for a TIPS class can contact Jamie Green, certified TIPS trainer for the GRPD, at jgreen@cityofgreenriver.org or 307-872--6170.
