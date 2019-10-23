Healthy U program certification recipients at the University of Wyoming included, from left, Eva Wasseen and Kelly Sugihara of Rock Springs, Crissy Jensen of Afton, Rachel Conrad of Gillette, Kim Proffit from Evanston, Jackie Grubb of Green River, Cheri Bjornsrud from Ten Sleep, and Barb Bauer of Evanston; and back, Becky Bercier of Fort Washakie, Jon Fisher of Jackson, Irene Lujan of Fort Washakie, David Stafford and Nancy Stafford of Kemmerer, Kelsey Werner from Afton, Melissa Gorsuch of Gillette, Cora McGee from Ten Sleep, Kara Beech, a WyCOA senior project coordinator in Rock Springs, Aimee Ottley from Evanston, WyCOA Associate Director Catherine Carrico, Brenda Brown of Wheatland, and Dominick Duhamel, WyCOA senior project coordinator.