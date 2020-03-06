CHEYENNE – With just a week left in this year's session, state lawmakers still have work to do on the 2021-22 biennium budget, and differences between the House and Senate versions may keep everyone in town one extra day.
The bottom-line difference between the two bills in general fund spending amounted to around $10 million, a relatively small margin. Yet there were still some major differences to be worked out as of Thursday night, with most of the negotiations occurring outside of the public's eye.
After approving their separate versions last week, the House and Senate still disagreed on 13 of the 83 amendments to the budget bill. To settle those differences, a joint conference committee – a group of lawmakers assigned from both chambers, all of them from the Joint Appropriations Committee – spent Wednesday and Thursday working through the bill.
The differences between the two chambers covered a wide range of issues, including whether to fund health insurance plans for unfilled teaching positions, a roughly $19.2 million inflation adjustment for the Wyoming Department of Education and a Wyoming Department of Transportation fee to update its antiquated public safety system.
The Senate was onboard with funding the first year of the inflation adjustment, but the chamber was hung up on whether to fund the $19.2 million adjustment for the second year. The external cost adjustment also comes as the state looks to recalibrate its K-12 education funding model, which could potentially change the amount needed for the inflation adjustment.
The two chambers were also divided on an amendment to provide for a $5 surcharge on vehicle registrations with the WYDOT system. After a bill introduced in the interim session failed introduction, the House proposed the amendment to fund new software for the state’s public safety communications system.
“This is a system that is on software written in the 1980s,” said Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “If there’s any definition of something that’s about ready to fail … this is the oldest and the most archaic.”
Nicholas argued the cost to replace the system could rise 5% every year that the state waits to upgrade it. The Senate eventually conceded to the fee, though they maintained other differences are yet to be worked out.
The Senate’s budget bill also included a proposal to change the funding source for some state employees' group health insurance plans. The Senate called for using $21.3 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account instead of the state’s 1% severance tax account – a switch that Nicholas pushed back on.
“What we’re doing is we’re tying one hand behind our back, and we’re setting up the governor to have to dip into other funds in order to have a budget when he comes in two years from now,” Nicholas said. “These are the dollars that are going to save us, so why in the world would we lock these dollars up in a time that we know is ripe for instability?”
Like several other amendments on the table, the motion to switch the funding source failed. The joint conference committee also met briefly Thursday, but the sides did not make any additional public concessions on the amendments.
The session will continue today, when lawmakers will try to reach a final agreement on the nearly $3 billion budget before it could go to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk.
