SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 272 vehicles and arrested five impaired drivers as part of its countywide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation July 4th weekend.
During the operation, local law enforcement also issued 97 speeding citations, 13 safety belt citations and issued 104 warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater County over the holiday weekend, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation press release.
County law enforcement agencies are working together in year three of a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort for 2019. The Fourth of July weekend operation was the fifth of at least six planned operations in for the year. The next operation is scheduled for the Labor Day weekend and will focus on drug and alcohol impaired driving.
“The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws,” the release states. “Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.”
Partners in the campaign include Injury Prevention Resources and WyDOT.
Along with the enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roads safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunken drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.