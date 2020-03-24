ROCK SPRINGS — In order to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and community, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is restricting visitation for most of the patients staying in the hospital.
Most hospital inpatient areas are no longer open to visitors, according to a press release. Exceptions to this include pediatric patients, obstetrics patients and those in end-of-life care.
“We understand this may be an inconvenience,” said Deb Sutton, Sweetwater Memorial spokeswoman. “Please know, we are doing our best to apply restrictions as needed to maintain health and safety.”
For those exceptions, the hospital continues to allow only one visitor per adult patient. Visitors for a pediatrics patient must be a parent or guardian. One adult visitor is allowed per obstetrics patient.
The visitor should be the same visitor for the entire time the patient is in the OB unit or under pediatric care. No visitors younger than 18, unless the visitor younger than 18 is a parent or partner of the patient.
The Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial continue to see patients by appointment at their offices at 1200 College Drive and 3000 College Drive. One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an office appointment in the clinics, unless an assistant is required to help the patient to the office.
Everyone entering the hospital and its clinics will be asked to submit to a quick temperature scan. Any visitor who is coughing, has a temperature of 100 or above, or shows other signs of illness will be given information on how to follow up with symptoms. Be aware hospital staff may ask any visitor these questions: Have you had a fever or do you feel sick? Have you traveled within the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19?
“If you have a friend or loved one who is an inpatient at the hospital, consider other ways of communicating – Skype, Facetime, email or text,” Sutton said. “These are uncharted waters for all of us. We thank you all so much for your kindness and understanding.”
