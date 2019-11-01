Cowboys Against Cancer origins

Margaret Parry was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 1992. Her treatment included staying six weeks in Salt Lake City and then regular return trips for additional treatment. She said the people of Sweetwater County rallied around her and contributed love and support.

One night when she felt really, really sick, she went into her kitchen, where she saw a bouquet from someone she barely knew.

“That’s when it hit me,” she said.

She decided to create a nonprofit group to give other people the same help she enjoyed.

She finished her treatment in May 1993. The following January, Parry started work with a bunch of the same friends who supported her fight against cancer. Early efforts included selling T-shirts and quilt squares. In fall 1994, they hosted the first Cowboys Against Cancer event.

The nonprofit and the fundraiser that supports it has grown in size and scope every year.

“I'm really proud of Sweetwater County and proud of Wyoming. There isn't any state that has people that are as giving as the people of Wyoming. And you here in Sweeetwater top that list with that annual event that you do to take care of others,” U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi said at the 2018 benefit.

A video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7UJwCiTbo8 tells more about the impact of Cowboys Against Cancer and features thank-you cards and stories from proud cancer survivors.