LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (WCADVSA) presents the P.E.A.C.E. (“Promoting Excellence in Advocacy for Change and Empowerment”) Awards annually in recognition of those who demonstrate excellence and initiative to serve and advance the rights of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
The award acknowledges the valuable role individuals and organizations play in the effort to end violence and empower victims in Wyoming, according to a press release. The P.E.A.C.E. Awards also serves as a challenge for all to work collectively to improve life for those affected by violence in our communities and worldwide.
Categories for the P.E.A.C.E. Awards are:
-- Outstanding Advocate
-- Leadership in Advocacy
-- Leadership in Policy
-- Partners in Advocacy
-- Lifetime Contribution
Nominations are due August 24, 2020.
For more information or to nominate an individual, visit http://www.wyomingdvsa.org/peace-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.