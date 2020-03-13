SWEETWATER COUNTY – While classes are closed next week for springs break in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 plan to resume as usual on Mondayy
Sweetwater County School No. 1 officials said they have been closely monitoring the situation around the country, state, and county regarding the COVID-19 virus. They noted as of Friday, there is only one confirmed case in Wyoming.
“We are fortunate that at this time as we are beginning spring break with our staff and students for the week of March 16. This will provide the district time to evaluate the situation and work closely with the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control,” a district statement said.
School officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specific tables including the factors for and against school closure as well as special considerations. Their guidance for higher education institutions differs from local schools because of the populations they serve and can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/guidance-for-schools.html
“As preventative measures, Sweetwater No. 1 will be taking the opportunity over spring break to sanitize all of our buildings and buses with approved COVID-19 fighting products. This sanitizing process includes every aspect of the school (cafeteria, classrooms, doorknobs, desks, restrooms, buses, etc.). District staff and students are not being permitted in the buildings over spring break. If you have symptoms or are showing symptoms it has been suggested that you contact this hotline before going to a clinic or hospital: 307-522-8523. You will be connected to a triage nurse or health supervisor who can offer guidance on next steps,” the district statement said.
If there are any attendance policy concerns, speak with a principal or school nurse. Concerns will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
“Plan for regularly scheduled school on Monday, March 23, 2020,” the district said.
Any and all communication will be shared as it becomes available. Avenues of communication include ParentSquare, www.facebook.com/SCSD1, and www.sweetwater1.org as well as local media outlets.
“We will continue to rely on the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations and expertise to inform our decisions. While we understand that COVID-19 is cause for concern, rest assured that we will continue to base our decisions with the health and well-being of our students, employees and community as our highest priority,” the district statement concluded.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL NO. 2
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced it will continue with its regular calendar on Monday, March 16.
The district said according to State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, schools should not shut down at this time.
“This afternoon, district officials participated in a conference call with Wyoming Superintendent of Schools Jillian Balow, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, and district superintendents around Wyoming. The purpose of the call was to update districts statewide on information about the COVID-19 virus,” the district said in a press release.
Sweetwater No. 2 Superintendent Jamie Christensen stated that at this point Wyoming districts are staying open on the advice from the Wyoming Department of Health, but parents and staff should be prepared for things to change as the situation has evolved very quickly.
Parents should continue to communicate with schools in the event of student absences. Because of the current situation, schools will be lenient and flexible when it comes to attendance.
A release from Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird announced the WHSAA has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16,, through at least Saturday, March 28, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose.
Students in Sweetwater No. 2 will continue with practices unless informed otherwise, according to the press release.
“As this is a rapidly evolving issue in our district and across the state, we will continue with preventative efforts aligned with recommendations from the CDC,” the release said.
