Hello RSHS Parents, Families, Students, Community Members,
We understand the overwhelming emotion and heartbreak people are experiencing with not being able to experience a traditional graduation. We were hoping that our original plans would still occur as we awaited guidance from the state. Planning and hosting a graduation takes a significant amount of time to ensure it is organized and special. Knowing the continued strict guidelines in place and the unknown timeline of how long this will last, the very difficult decision was made to offer graduation in a different way. With the most recent guidance and time frame shortening, we needed to make a decision so that we could execute a special experience for our deserving seniors. Waiting until August with no guarantee that a traditional graduation could occur, knowing many graduates will be gone and transitioning to their next chapter, and taking the chance of not having anything was not a risk worth taking for such a landmark in a senior’s life.
Again, we know this is not easy news, but it is up to all of us to make this as memorable and special for the class of 2020. Let’s give them experiences that will be unique to them that they will remember forever and rally our parents and community. We are all role models and the students follow how we react. Together, if we remain excited and plan amazing things, they will get excited. They will remember the heartbreak, but they will remember all the unique and great celebrations and new experiences that happened just for them!
Here is an overview of how our high school administration and teachers are planning on recognizing our seniors and providing those special opportunities to them. Specific details will be following soon. For now here is a sneak peek! As most would agree, it might not be traditional, but it is going to be special and memorable! Let's make this a BIG DEAL!
Let's start with a few celebrations just for this class of 2020!
● Remember, paint the town Orange and Black! Take that Tiger pride and decorate your door or front window to show these RSHS seniors we support them!
● Remember, paint the town Blue and Black! Take that Bear pride and decorate your door or front window to show these BBHS seniors we support them!
● Remember, paint the town of Farson-Eden Green and Gold! Pronghorn pride extends far and wide along Highway 191 and into both Farson, Eden, and beyond. Decorate your door or front window to show these FEHS seniors we support them!
● Adopting a senior! What! Look at all these seniors being adopted by supporters, giving them individual attention and showering them with small gifts of some of their favorite things! Kind words of inspiration and that people truly care go a long way. If you are
interested in adopting a senior (this is no requirement) you can find the information with our RSHS parent group.
● Our local media goes above and beyond to do whatever it takes to recognize our seniors and their accomplishments and quotes individually! They are also doing whatever it takes to partner with the school to make all events and graduation one for the books!
We are very lucky to have amazing parents, and parent committees that are supporting our seniors, with more surprises to come.
Rock Springs High School continues to work through the details of our multi-layered Class of 2020 Celebration. Outlined below are important dates and timelines; as you plan things outside of school please keep these dates in mind.
Pre-purchased Cap and Gown pick up RSHS: Tuesday, April 28- Friday, May 1: 11:00 am -12:00 pm at the Central Administration Building. Please stay in your car and we will come to you . Tuesday: Last name A-F Wednesday: Last name G- M Thursday: Last name N- R Friday: Last name S- Z
National Honor Society: April 29th: An announcement for new inductees will come in the morning and a private ceremony in the evening. A personal letter was sent home if your student and family will be participating in the National Honor Society new inductee ceremony.
National Honor Society: April 29th: An announcement for new inductees will come in the morning and a private ceremony in the evening. A personal letter was sent home if your student and family will be participating in the National Honor Society new inductee ceremony.
Activities and Athletics: Oh are the surprises for this going to be special! Just wait and see! Tigers for Literacy Night: May 4th Girls Soccer Senior Recognition: TBA Boys Soccer Senior Recognition: TBA Outdoor Track Senior Recognition: TBA Choir Senior Recognition: TBA Tiger Thespian Troupe Senior Recognition: TBA Speech and Debate Senior Recognition: TBA
Awards night: Tuesday, May 5 from 6-8 pm: Special awards such as the Principal Honors Students, Salutatorian and Valedictorian will be announced. The delivery of this news will be individual and extra special! Pictures to follow!
Cruise the Drag: Organized by the Parent Group (Name signs sponsored by the high school the senior attends.) Friday, May 8: This is something new and special for every senior, unique, and just for the class of 2020! Each of them are being recognized with yard signs that have their name on it and displayed all along Dewar Drive. These signs will remain through graduation.
Last day for Graduating Seniors to pay fines and fees More details to come later Friday, May 8
Senior Final Exams: May 11th and 12th (This is the last school school day for Seniors !)
AP exam schedule: May 11th Government 2:00 PM May 12th Calculus 12:00 May 12th Human Geography 2:00 PM May 13th English 12:00 May 14th Chemistry 12:00 May 15th US History 12:00 May 18th Biology 12:00 May 19th Psychology 12:00 May 21st World History 12:00
Senior mural: This has been a tradition at Rock Springs High school since the 1980s. Please be patient as we work through solutions.
Walking across the stage: Student and immediate family only . Only students who have successfully completed their graduation requirements will be participating. Individual appointments will be scheduled through the office, the office will call you. Please be on the lookout for specific communication coming to families directly from the school. These appointments will be staggered to allow proper physical distancing and time for each family to build memories. Appointments will start on May 13 and run through May 15th.
At this time students will get pictures taken for the streaming event, caps celebrated, walk across the stage, high five the tiger (we will have the stage set up in the front of the school) and receive diplomas all while our band “plays” Pomp and Circumstance . Did we say stage? Why yes we did, we promise to make this special just for you!
THE BIG DAY - RSHS Graduation (Monday, May 18): Did you think we forgot that senior send-off moment or how important a graduation procession is? No way! It may not be the exact same, but we have a plan to honor both of these experiences unique to the class of 2020! 4:30 senior send-off (you bet, there will be a tunnel) leading into our procession 5:00 (or immediately following the tunnel) graduation procession. Wear your cap and gown, decorate your car and we caravan from the tunnel through town to the school, then head home and tune in. More details will follow so get excited! We want our families and town to line the procession route to celebrate, congratulate, honk, and cheer loud on the class of 2020! Watch for these details! 7:00 Live stream of our graduation celebration. This will include speeches, recognitions, the reading of names (after your students name is read we will show the pictures from your individual graduation), announcement of the class, a tassel toss, as well as music from our performing arts department.
Locker “stuff” pick up: Details to come later.
Material return: Technology, books, fines: Details to come later.
Yearbooks: Ms. Gee is working with our distributor, more information on the exact delivery date has not yet been received.
Additional information: Final exam days for non-seniors: May 20 and 21 Summer school registration: Still open Online Summer school begins: June 1 Online Summer school ends: June 26
We know that there will be many more questions, and know we will work on more details as the weeks pass. Thank you for being our partners in creating a special set of events to celebrate the class of 2020.
Go Tigers!
Principal Annie Fletcher
Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Thomas Jassman
Assistant Principals Hope Larios and Glen Suppes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.