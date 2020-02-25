SWEETWATER COUNTY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department continue to seek information in the poisoning deaths of a golden eagle and ravens in Sweetwater County nearly four years ago.
In March of 2016, investigating officials responded to an area southwest of Wamsutter, west of the Eureka Headquarters. They recovered the bodies of one golden eagle and four ravens along with poison-laced baits, according to a press release.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for the public’s help and offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the successful arrest and conviction of the people associated with the poisoning of these and other animals in Wyoming. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector's Association as well. People who report information can remain anonymous.
The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act protects bald and golden eagles, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act protects eagles and ravens. The indiscriminate killing of wildlife by the placement of poison is illegal and endangers all wildlife and pets in poison-laced areas, according to the release. Golden eagles are considered a declining species in many areas of the United States, and the poisoning incident further imperils the species.
Those who have any information about this or any wildlife poisoning in Wyoming can contact the Lander Office of Law Enforcement at 307-332-7607 or lawenforcement@fws.gov or contact the WGFD Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Calls will be accepted day or night and on holidays. Violations can also be reported contacting local game wardens or by by texting “WGFD” to TIP411 (847-411) or through wgfd.wyo.gov.
