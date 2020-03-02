GREEN RIVER – Following the decision to overturn Green River High School’s state wrestling title, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 officials met with Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird and Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson at 10 a.m. Monday morning to discuss the championship scoring ruling that occurred following the tournament.
While it was announced that the GRHS wrestling team topped the state tournament Saturday, the WHSAA announced a scoring error led to a miscalculation of team points and that Kelly Walsh High School would be awarded the 4A title.
Based on the discussions in Monday’s meeting, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 officials requested a hearing with the WHSAA executive board to resolve this matter. This hearing has been granted and will take place on a date yet to be determined by the WHSAA and Sweetwater No. 2.
On Sunday, a press release stated the school district and head coach Josh Wisniewski still had questions about the official rulings at the 4A state wrestling tournament that resulted in the change of the team title.
“We ask that our supporters trust in our efforts as we strive to resolve this application of rules. We are very proud of the effort and accomplishments of our wrestlers throughout the season,” the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.