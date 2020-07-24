GREEN RIVER – The 2020 Art on the Green event scheduled to run Aug. 14-15 has been amended by the city of Green River and Green River Arts Council to an online Silent Auction.
The 24-hour live competition will not happen in August this year.
“We sincerely appreciate the community’s support of this unique event. We are excited to be able to support artists by continuing the auction portion. The Green River Arts Council will provide an online platform for any artist interested in participating. The new and exciting online option will allow artists to enter artwork via digital photos,” a press release stated.
Buyers will be provided with real-time updates on their bids and “buy me now” options will still be available. Detailed information for the online auction can be found at https://cityofgreenriver.org/625/Art-on-the-Green.
The auction will go live on Aug. 12 and close on Aug. 28.
“Please support the arts by entering your works or bidding on a fantastic piece of art,” the release states.
For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-0514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.