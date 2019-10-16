ROCK SPRINGS — The 2020 open enrollment period for Medicare enrollees is through Dec. 7.
It can be confusing. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Chronic Care Management Coordinator Kayla Peterson can help.
She is offering to help Medicare patients understand their benefits.
Help is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through the end of the year. To make an appointment to speak with Peterson, call 307-212-7716.
If you don’t act by Dec. 7, you may not be able to get 2020 coverage. Open enrollment plan changes are effective Jan. 1.
According to medicareresources.org, during Medicare open enrollment, a beneficiary can:
-- Switch Medicare Advantage plans, switch from Medicare Advantage back to Original Medicare, or vice versa,
-- Join a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan,
-- Switch from one Part D plan to another, or
-- Drop Medicare Part D coverage entirely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.