Revised timelines

As different scenarios have been explored, different dates have been offered for closures. Current coal unit retirements scheduled under the resource plan include:

• Jim Bridger Unit 1 in 2023 instead of 2037

• Jim Bridger Unit 2 in 2028 instead of 2037

• Naughton Units 1 and 2 in 2025 instead of 2029

• Craig Unit 2 in 2026 instead of 2034

• Colstrip Units 3 and 4 in 2027 instead of 2046

The 2019 draft plan also assumes Naughton Unit 3 will run to 2019, Cholla Unit 4 will run to 2020, Dave Johnston Units 1-4 will run to 2027, Hayden Units 1-2 will run to 2030, Huntington Units 1-2 will run to 2036, and Jim Bridger Units 3-4 will run to 2037.

For more information, go to www.pacificorp.com/energy/integrated-resource-plan.html.