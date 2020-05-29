GREEN RIVER – The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), announced Green River Parks and Recreation is a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Musco Lighting LLC is sponsoring the Gold Medal Awards program as it has for more than 20 years.
Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development, and agency recognition. Applications are separated into six classes, with five classes based on population and one class for armed forces, according to a press release.
Green River Parks and Recreation is a finalist in the Class V (population less than 30,000) category. This agency is comprised of eight divisions, serving over 12,000 citizens. There are nearly 800 acres of parkland and open space with 12 miles of hard and natural surface pathways winding along the river corridor. The city department provides parkland within a half-mile of any residence in the corporate limits, 26 parks, picnic shelters with grills, a splash pad play feature, and a myriad of purpose-driven athletic fields. Green River is home to a 54,000-square-foot recreation center and a 5,000-square-foot venue; the historic Expedition Island Pavilion. The staff manages a wide variety of leisure programming to include community events, after school programs, summer day camps, gymnastics, swim lessons, and youth sports leagues to name a few. Additionally, the staff oversees the management of a 24-acre Riverview Cemetery, maintenance of all city-owned buildings, and implementation of the mosquito management program.
Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff members, and elected officials. Green River Parks and Recreation joins three other finalists in their class that will compete for grand honors this year.
“We are honored to be a finalist for this prestigious award.” Green River Parks and Recreation Director Brad Raney said in the press release. “The fact that we are a finalist is a testament to the dedicated work of each staff member, volunteer, partner, and the commitment of our elected officials to parks and recreation. This recognition is a celebration of each resident of Green River and reflects their passion for recreation, protecting open spaces, living a healthy lifestyle, and holding us to the highest standards.”
A panel of five park and recreation professionals will review and judge all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels.
This year’s finalists will compete for Grand Plaque Award honors this summer, and the six Grand Plaque recipients will be announced during the 2020 NRPA Conference, which will be hosted virtually in October. The presentation of both the Finalist and Grand Plaque recipients is being finalized and details will be forthcoming on the virtual conference website.
For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, visit www.nrpa.org/goldmedal or www.aapra.org.
MORE ABOUT THE AWARD SPONSORS
The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration is a nonprofit organization founded to advance knowledge related to the administration of recreation and parks; to encourage scholarly efforts by both practitioners and educators that would enhance the practice of park and recreation administration; to promote broader public understanding of the importance of parks and recreation to the public good; and, to conduct research, publish scholarly papers and sponsor seminars related to the advancement of park and recreation administration. For more information, visit www.aapra.org.
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.
Musco Lighting LLC is a company that has specialized in lighting systems for sports and large areas for more than 30 years. Musco has pioneered dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and affordable ways to control wasted spill light and glare. Permanent and temporary lighting services range from neighborhood fields to NASCAR super speedways. For more information, visit www.musco.com.
