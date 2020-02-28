Several people who worked on the calendar came together to present the fundraiser check to the Red Desert Humane Society. Participants include, back from the left, Rock Springs City Councilman Tim Savage, Robin Pecolar from the Volunteer Fire Department, who helped sell many of the calendars, Jake Hunt from the Fire Department, and Heidi Hernanez, the Red Desert Humane Society shelter manager; and front, Amy Warne from the Fire Department and Marni Christensen, one of the photographers from the calendar, along with Kodak the dog, a male husky mix available for adoption.