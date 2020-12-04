GREEN RIVER — Beginning in April, the city of Green River will be offering additional services online including permits and licenses.
At Tuesday's meeting, the Green River City Council approved new software that will allow the public to apply for building and zoning permits or business licenses online. It will also provide web access to public information, and people will be able to use it to pay fees and review communications, according to Senior Building Inspector Ken Yager.
Yager recommended the new software from South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC) at an annual cost of $12,708. SCPDC is a government agency that developed the software for its use and has licensed it out for other government agencies.
The software is cloud-based. This promotes self-service and transparency, according to Yager. Contractors and citizens will be able to fill out a permit application and pay for it online. During the permit application process, contractor information can be chosen and auto-filled. Yager said that will allow the customer to know immediately if the contractor or business is licensed through the city.
Inspections can also be requested through the online portal. Inspections being completed in the field will be done using a wireless device and will be available for viewing immediately in most cases. Yager said the service will be available by April of 2021.
