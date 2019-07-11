PINEDALE — One person is dead after being trapped in a burning home in Pinedale Wednesday night.
Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Sublette County EMS, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sublette County Unified Fire respond to a structure fire at approximately 10:50 p.m. on July 10, after Sublette County Dispatch received a 911 call of a structure fire at 121 North Ashley Avenue in Pinedale. Ten fire apparatus from Pinedale (Battalion 1), Boulder (Battalion 4) and Daniel (Battalion 5) were dispatched to the address immediately and were notified that one occupant was able to exit the home and a second was trapped inside.
Upon arrival, responders including 32 firefighters found the home to be partially involved and actively burning. Responders on the scene found a female identified as Tricia Gunderson of Pinedale outside of the home.
Gunderson advised responders that there was still someone inside. SCUF personnel immediately attempted to knock down the fire and gain access.
Firefighter rescue crews entered the home to conduct a search and encountered heavy smoke and flames. They eventually located an individual, but the person was already deceased.
The deceased has not been positively identified at this time. Miss Gunderson was transported to the Pinedale Medical Clinic from the scene with acute smoke inhalation and burns and was later life-flighted to EIRMC.
An autopsy is scheduled for the deceased and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation in coordination with SCUF, the Wyoming Fire Marshall’s Office and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.
