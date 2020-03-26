SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Red Desert Humane Society, Rock Springs Animal Control and Green River Animal Control have all made changes due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Red Desert Humane Society has made the decision to temporarily stop all services due to the continuing changes with COVID-19 regulations and Wyoming Governors Mark Gordon's recommendations, according to its Facebook page. This includes adoptions and fosters.
"We are very sad about this, but feel it is a necessary step to help stop the possible spread of the virus in our community," staff said.
Staff will continue to take phone calls and check messages Tuesday through Saturday. People can still call about animals they are interested in, and staff will take contact information and get back in touch with them after the shelter reopens.
ROCK SPRINGS/GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL
As of Tuesday, March 24, the Rock Springs Animal Control will be closed to the public until at least April 6.
During the closure, all services will be suspended, including fostering, animal meet and greets, volunteering, community service hours, and the sale of licenses.
Pickup of impounded animals and animal adoption will require an appointment. Only exact cash or credit cards will be accepted for impound and adoption fees. Call the shelter for the fee amount and to set up an appointment.
The staff will be available to answer questions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 307-352-1455. Those who need assistance outside of regular business hours can call the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-362-6575.
Services at Green River Animal Control are available by appointment only. The shelter phone number is 307-872-0570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.