Shiloh
Shiloh, a 10-month-old male lab mix, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. Staff said he is a sweet boy who loves to play fetch and gets along with everybody, including people, other dogs and cats. He will need some training but seems to be a quick learner. Apollo is a big puppy and is not done growing. He is house-trained and will be neutered and vaccinated upon adoption, if necessary. Meet him at Rock Springs Animal Control, 848 W. Center. It is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More details are available by calling Animal Control at 307-352-1455.
