Arwen
Arwen, a young female cat, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. She's friendly, likes other cats, loves attention and is litter-box trained, according to staff. Arwen has had her rabies shot and adoption will include a certificate towards alteration costs. To meet her, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Blvd. Its hours are 2-4 p.m. every day.
