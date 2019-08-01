Malakai
Malakai, a 2-year-old male long-haired cat, is the Red Desert Humane Society Pet of the Week. He is a bit shy at first but very playful and friendly after he comes out of his shell, according to staff. Malakai is neutered, current on vaccinations and declawed. He gets along well with the other cats. To see him, visit the Red Desert Humane Society at 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Its current hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
