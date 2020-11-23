ROCK SPRINGS – Families can pick up 10 grab-n-go meals for those 18 and under to help get them through the Thanksgiving holiday. People can get five breakfasts and five lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Springs High School. The children do not have to be enrolled in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
Parents are asked to park on the east side of RSHS on 1375 James Drive near the three-stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood and James drives and wear a mask as they walk up to get the meals at the tables set up by Nutrition Services staff.
Sweetwater No. 1 is not responsible for food once it leaves the premises, so parents should take good care of the food and refrigerate any items that need to be.
The district stressed that all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch every day at schools throughout the remainder of the school year.
Have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
