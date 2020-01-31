LARAMIE—A crash involving more than 24 vehicles closed Interstate-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne nearly all day Friday.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 331 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie, Wyoming, according to a press release.
Around 7:45 a.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper stopped to check on some motorists who had slid off the roadway. As the trooper was speaking with those motorists, two eastbound commercial trucks who were passing by the trooper collided. This caused several other drivers to lose control of their vehicles and crash. One of the commercial vehicles involved in the crash struck the WHP vehicle.
The crash involved more than 24 vehicles, included 19 commercial trucks. All parties injured in the crash were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. The WHP trooper was not in his patrol vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured. All other parties involved in the incident who were not injured were transported by bus to the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The interstate remains closed while troopers continue to investigate the crash. As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday the estimated opening time was in six to eight hours.
