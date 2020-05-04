PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office is modifying the traditional meeting approach for the 2020 Pinedale Anticline Project Area wildlife, air, water and operator planning sessions.
Instead of a physical meeting, wildlife monitoring reports, operator reports and agency updates will be available for public review and comment on the JIO/PAPO website: https://www.blm.gov/wyoming/jio-papo/papo. The 15-day public comment period will run from May 1-15.
Items for review include:
— Annual wildlife planning meeting documents including required wildlife monitoring and updates on mule deer and Greater sage-grouse populations and mitigation.
— Annual air, water and operator meeting documents, including socioeconomics, air quality, water quality/monitoring, reclamation and operator development projections and reports.
Public comments and questions are encouraged. Submit comments to Kellie Roadifer at kroadife@blm.gov. Comments will be accepted until May 15, 2020. The BLM will consider all comments submitted in making final determinations on approval of operator annual development plans. BLM may contact people to discuss their comments.
For information about the Pinedale Anticline Project Area, visit: https://www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/whatsgoingon.htmor contact Kellie Roadifer at (307) 699-1279, or kroadife@blm.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.