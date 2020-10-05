GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs man originally charged with attempted second-degree murder in a stabbing case pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement Monday morning.
Alexander Cave, 27, entered his no contest plea before Judge Suzannah Robinson during a change of plea video hearing in Sweetwater County District Court.
Cave was arrested Jan. 29, 2020 for the stabbing of Rafael Magana, 26, at the 900 block of Walnut Street in Rock Springs. The incident was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when Magana sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
At his district court arraignment in June, Cave pleaded not guilty to the original charge of attempted second-degree murder. As part of a plea agreement, Cave pleaded no contest Monday to an amended charge of aggravated assault and battery. Robinson accepted the plea, and Cave will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentence investigation.
With a no contest plea, the defendant neither disputes nor admits to a crime, but the plea still carries the same legal effect as a conviction. In Cave's case, it is a conviction for "causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury to another intentionally, knowingly or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to Wyoming statute.
The maximum penalty for aggravated assault and battery is 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Under the plea agreement, Cave is expected to receive a prison sentence of 6-10 years with all but the eight months he has already served in the Sweetwater County Detention Center suspended. He would be placed on five years of supervised probation that could be terminated after three years if there are no probation violations. Cave would also have to pay court costs and restitution in an amount to be determined at a later hearing.
Cave's bond was reduced from $250,000 to $10,000 cash or surety while he awaits sentencing.
