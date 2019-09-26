ROCK SPRINGS — Law enforcement said a serial rapist has been arrested thanks to an ongoing investigation by the police departments in Rock Springs, Laramie, Layton, Utah, Ogden, Utah, Riverdale, Utah, and Clearfield, Utah.
Mark Douglas Burns was arrested in Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
In June 1991, the family of a 14-year-old girl reported that an unknown man crawled through the girl’s bedroom window and forcibly raped her at gunpoint. The man left through the same window and ran away. At that time there were few leads, but physical evidence including suspected semen was found at the scene, according to a press release. DNA processing was in its infancy and only a blood type of the suspect was immediately identified.
In 2007, the sample was re-examined by the Wyoming State Crime Lab. A DNA profile was identified and entered into the Combined DNA Indexing System (CODIS). Almost immediately, that profile was matched with cases from Ogden and Clearfield that took place in the ‘90s and early 2000s. An RSPD detective made contact with investigators in those cases at which time a modus operandi (MO) was established and a cold case task force was unofficially formed.
The rapist typically entered residences through unlocked windows or sliding glass doors during the night. He woke victims, bound them, blindfolded them and sexually assaulted, often while other family members were in the residence or even in the room. When the man departed, he usually left little evidence other than biological evidence.
Between 2007 and 2012, several more DNA matches were found related to cases that dated to July 23, 1993, in Ogden; Feb. 14, 1994, and March 12, 1995, in Clearfield; May 19, 1996, in Laramie; July 1, 1997, in Layton; and July 29, 2000, and May 22, 2001, in Clearfield, Utah. As a result of those additional hits, a cold case task force was organized and began to follow-up on previously unknown information.
In 2015 the case was featured on the television program “Cold Justice-Sex Crimes,” and investigators spent two weeks going through available leads. A press conference led to more than 200 new leads. Many people believed the suspect to be their neighbor, brother, uncle, father, or friend. None of those leads led to identification of the suspect, according to the release.
During that two-week investigative session, a ninth case was identified that dated to May 6, 1992, in Riverdale. An exam determined the suspect to be the same DNA contributor as the others. The 11-year-old victim was the youngest to date. A witness in that case observed a man leaving the apartment complex in what he thought was a Pontiac Firebird.
The DNA profile was provided to a genealogy examiner who determined a family line and a DNA profile of a man who lived in the Clearfield area. A sample of that man’s DNA was obtained surreptitiously and processed. Police said the DNA showed he was not the rapist, but he was believed to be a family member.
A sample of Burns’ DNA was obtained surreptitiously and rushed to the Wyoming State Crime Lab. According to investigators, within hours it matched the DNA sample to the previously unknown suspect.
Investigators began examining where Burns had been over the past 28 years, his criminal history, and work history. After the preliminary information was complied, investigators gathered in Clearfield to watch and make contact with Burns at his residence on Sept. 25. Burns was arrested without incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Based on timelines and other information yet to be released, investigators believe Burns to have other victims. Police said multiple cases in the state of Utah have been reported with similar MOs. However, DNA was not available for testing in those cases.
Those who know Burns or have any other information pertaining to him are asked to contact Sgt. Tim Robinson or the Detective Division at the Rock Springs Police Department. Those who live in another jurisdiction should contact local authorities. More information will be made available as this case proceeds through the legal system, according to a release.
