SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office released camera footage from Saturday morning's police car chase.
The video shows a white Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Heather Coffey of Rock Springs entering the median on Dewar Drive near Winston Drive in Rock Springs before it veered into and swerved across oncoming traffic. Coffeythen drifted head-on toward what appeared to be a dark green Dodge Dakota pickup, "seemingly forcing the pickup's driver to slow and begin moving into the adjoining lane of travel," according to a press release.
Coffey then cut in front of and accelerated away from the incoming truck, momentarily returning back into the proper lane of travel, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
After pursuing Coffey through Rock Springs and toward Green River, she was eventually stopped on Interstate 80 west by the Green River tunnels near mile marker 90 with the help tire spikes deployed by Green River police officers and a commercial truck driver who partially blocked the road for deputies at the mouth of the westbound tunnel.
The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the Dodge Dakota, along with any motorists involved in the chase who were driving on Yellowstone Drive, Elk, Center and Dewar streets, and I-80 to contract Sgt. Steve Paladino at 307-922-5339.
Coffey remains inside the Sweetwater County Detention Center where she faces two counts of alleged fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; reckless driving, a seat belt violation; two stop sign violations; and two speeding violations.
The Sheriff's Office said body-worn cameras are merely one of many investigative tools. Like any device, they have limitations, and body-worn or vehicle-dash cameras do not necessarily capture everything officers see, just as they may capture something officers do not see. Video cameras do not have the ability to depict everything that officers reasonably believe or experience, the release states.
