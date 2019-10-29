ROCK SPRINGS – Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of Community Park Drive in reference to gunshots fired on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Officers located a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigation revealed that the gunshot was accidental and there is no threat to the community, according to a press release. No arrests were made and the investigation is continuing.
