ROCK SPRINGS – A man was transported to Salt Lake City for medical treatment following a reported assault.
Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, May 24, for a 32-year-old male subject who had been assaulted.
The man was brought to the hospital by a civilian after being found in the area of Evans and J streets, according to a press release.
The man was later transported to Salt Lake City for further medical treatment.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the assault remains under investigation.
