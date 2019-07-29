ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was arrested Sunday morning following a hit-and-run at First Choice Ford.
Rock Springs police officers responded to First Choice Ford in reference to a hit-and-run crash around 10:05 a.m. According to officers, Brennan MacArthur allegedly drove into a tree, causing it to fall onto a pickup in the parking lot. The vehicle continued through the grass and struck another tree, and then MacArthur backed up and drove back onto the road, according to a RSPD press release.
MacArthur was released on bond on Monday.
