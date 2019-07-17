CASPER -- The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police warns that drug-impaired driving is impacting highways in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation compiles and reports monthly data based on drug-related crashes, injuries and deaths.
In June 2019, there were 17 drug-involved crashes and nine drug-involved injuries from those crashes, one of which resulted in a fatality. Injuries have increased from June 2018, when there were five injuries from 17 crashes and one fatality, according to a press release.
“As people take summer vacations, road trips and visit Wyoming for Frontier Days, we want to emphasize that driving under the influence of marijuana is dangerous, detectable and consequential. Drug-impaired driving leads to DUI arrests and even worse, as we saw with a June fatality from a drug-involved crash. Let’s work together to keep our Wyoming highways safe so we can all enjoy this summer and summers to come,” said Rich Adriaens, Sheridan chief of police and co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving.
To see more data and trends, visit www.wygcid.org/drug-crashes.html.
“Drug-involved” encompasses the presence of any substance other than alcohol, including marijuana and prescriptions. The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police reminds all Wyoming drivers that driving under the influence of drugs is dangerous, detectable and consequential.
Learn more at thenewdui.org.
